Council meeting, Dec. 9.
What happened: Council approved a 2020 borough budget with no change in the real estate tax rate.
Budget: The 2020 budget projects revenues of $1,129,650 and expenses of $1,196,737. Projected revenues represent an increase over 2019’s amount of $1,101,088 by 2.5%. Expenses in 2020 will increase over the 2019 amount of $1,132,312 by 5.7%. Despite a projected deficit of $67,087, to be covered by reserve funds, the real estate tax millage in 2020 will remain at 2.07 mills. A home with an assessed value of $200,000 would pay $414 in real estate tax.
Filling open positions: Doug Pryer and Greg Workman were reappointed to the Borough Authority.
Other business: The Dec. 23 council meeting was canceled.