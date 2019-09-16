Supervisors meeting, Sept. 16.
What happened: Supervisors heard from neighbors of the Milton Grove Sportsmen’s Club, who described the club as a noise nuisance as well as a potential safety hazard.
Quotable: “I have a right to some kind of peace and quiet in the neighborhood. … God help us if there’s some kind of accident where somebody’s wounded,” neighbor Paul Wendel said.
Details: Wendel said other gun clubs have imposed strict regulations, including fences around club property and swipe cards to ensure that only members get to the gun range. He said Milton Grove lacks such fences, backstops and berms to prevent stray bullets from causing damage.
Response: Supervisors said they were sympathetic, but were powerless to regulate the club because state law will not let them do so.
Quotable: “We have no legal right to do anything to control them in any way,” board Chairman Gerald G. Cole said. He said township officials had tried to talk to club officials, but found they were unwilling to change. Cole suggested contacting state Rep. Mindy Fee with concerns about the club because the state will not let the township do anything to regulate it.
Other business: Supervisors unanimously approved a route for the Make-A-Wish Foundation’s Mother’s Day truck convoy, which is planned to go through the township before entering Mount Joy Borough. They also approved sending a letter to state legislators asking them to address the funding crisis faced by ambulance companies.