Council meeting, March 2.
What happened: The borough has received a $100,000 National Fish and Wildlife Foundation grant for stormwater management at Rotary Park.
Grant details: Stormwater Enforcement Officer Dave Salley reported that grant funds will be used to establish a native bioswale to slow water runoff velocity and minimize erosion. The process will include installing erosion matting, hydroseeding of native plants to filter out pollutants and installing educational kiosks along the swale. Salley is also seeking another grant for technical assistance on Little Chiques Creek stream bank restoration from state Route 772 to state Route 230.
Laurel Harvest Labs license: Borough Manager Samuel Sulkosky reported that on Feb. 20 the state awarded Laurel Harvest Labs LLC a clinical license for medical marijuana processing at its 279 S. Barbara St. facility. Borough officials indicated that processing could begin within three to six months, subject to borough land development plan review and state Labor Department inspection.
Sidewalk and curb plans: After discussion, council approved preliminary plans for sidewalks, curbs and widening for North Angle Street and Pinkerton Road. Mayor Tim Bradley questioned the need for sidewalks on some parts of Pinkerton Road. Council members Dominic Castaldi, Joshua Deering, Mary Ginder, Michael Reese, Bob Ruschke and, Brian Youngerman voted for the two motions. Council member LuAnn Fahndrich voted against the two motions, explaining that this was based on her prior objection to the controversial 1989 ordinance requiring that homeowners install and maintain sidewalks and curbs at their own expense upon street repaving. Council member David Eichler was absent.
Other business: A policy to replace and maintain trees along Main Street was approved. In response to a comment from Pinkerton Road resident Brian Rose about the borough water tower's rusty appearance, President William Hall stated that the tower will be drained, restored and back in use by October.