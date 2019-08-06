When: Council meeting, Aug. 5.
What happened: Borough Council agreed to give homeowners two years to install sidewalks instead of the 120-day deadline that existed before, but deferred action on a proposal to allow cheaper asphalt paving instead of concrete or brick.
Why it matters: The deadline extension offers more time for homeowners to comply after the borough tells them they must do so. More than 60 residents attended the meeting, which was moved from the borough office to the nearby St. Mark United Methodist Church to accommodate the crowd. The borough Public Works Committee proposed five amendments to the 1989 ordinance requiring homeowners to install and maintain sidewalks and curbs at their own expense upon street repaving. Three were adopted and action on the other two was deferred until the September meeting.
New rules: The adopted amendments make the borough responsible for paying for new curbing to conform to stormwater management requirements and make the borough responsible for wheelchair access ramps, except for new developments.
Pending rules: In addition to an amendment to allow for asphalt sidewalks, an amendment to give homeowners 90 days to request a deferment was not voted on. Council will consider action on both next month.
Financial assistance: Brad Stewart of the Lancaster County Planning Commission and Jocelynn Ritchey of the Lancaster County Redevelopment Authority advised council that county grant opportunities should be considered in redrafting its sidewalks ordinance.
Exempt streets: The council has proposed that that alleys and 62 borough streets be totally or partially exempt from the sidewalk and curbs requirement. The exemptions are on the borough website.
Other business
* Officials announced the borough garage at 15 E. Main St. will be replaced by a parking lot.
* Make-A-Wish Foundation’s truck convoy will go through the borough on May 10, 2020, which is Mother’s Day. The new 24-mile route will begin at the Manheim Auto Auction, go through Rapho Township and Mount Joy Borough and back to the Manheim Auto Auction. The convoy is a fundraiser for the Make-A-Wish Foundation, which grants life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. The 2019 convoy raised more than $600,000, enough to fund almost all the wishes granted in the Susquehanna Valley that year.
* Council will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9. It normally meets on the first Monday of the month, but that day conflicts with the Labor Day holiday this year.