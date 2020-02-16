Council meeting, Feb. 11.
What happened: After accepting the resignation of one of their own, council thoroughly examined the process of filling vacancies.
Background: Council member Dianne Bates, who recently accepted a senior staff position for the state's Democratic Party, announced her resignation from council, effective midnight Feb. 11. Bates, a data specialist, was elected to council in 2017. Bates explained that while she is not legally required to step down from her elected office, it could give the wrong perception for her to serve on council while on the payroll of a political party.
Why it's important: Council has 30 days to fill the vacancy, per borough code. If council is unable to fill the vacancy, the matter goes to the vacancy board. But borough code is silent as to whether council must advertise the vacancy in the newspaper or anywhere else.
Discussion: Council member Linda Bellile said she didn't feel past council appointments were done transparently. But council member Dan Ostrowski noted that there is not a lot of time for the vetting process, and soliciting resumes would create additional work for borough staff. After discussing options such as putting an ad on the website or the borough's Facebook page, council members conceded that they already have an interested candidate to fill Bates’ seat and will discuss it at the next council meeting on Feb. 25.
Quotable: “It truly has been a pleasure,” Bates said of her time on council, thanking “the family of Millersville.”