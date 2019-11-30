Council meeting, Nov. 26.
What happened: Richard Moriarty, who has held the borough’s highest office since 2003, announced his resignation as mayor.
What’s next: Council president Dan Ostrowski will take over mayoral duties until a replacement is named. Moriarty said he was aware of “a couple names floating around” but declined to give specifics. In a phone call after the meeting, Moriarty said he and his wife will move to a new home outside the borough in early 2020.
Budget: Council adopted its 2020 budget and approved the new millage rate of 5.5 mills as discussed in October. A 0.35-mill increase means the owner of a $100,000 home will pay $35 more or a total of $550.
Quotable: “Taxes are going up,” Ostrowski said.
Other happenings: Council tabled a decision on whether to demolish a home the borough purchased on West Frederick Street at Duke Street. Members of the public works and public welfare committee say the property at 187 W. Frederick St. is “in pretty bad shape.” The borough already has received estimates for the demolition of the buildings — a dwelling and a garage — and has 60 days to accept a bid.