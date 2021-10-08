When: Council meeting, Sept. 28.

What happened: Council voted to advertise the borough's ordinance relating to small wireless facilities, as recommended by the solicitor.

Background: According to a recent news release by the Pennsylvania Municipal League, a state law, known as Act 50, was created to establish standards for deploying small cell infrastructure while preserving local authority over rights of way. Borough Manager John Rochat said solicitor Josele Cleary wrote to all of her jurisdictions recommending passage of the ordinance.

Why it's important: While the recommendation to approve the ordinance was made by members of the Public Welfare and Public Works advisory committee, Rochat recommended an additional clause with language that would cover the borough for legal fees.

Other happenings: Council members responded to a resident who complained about delays affecting the trash haulers. Rochat said Eagle, the borough’s municipal hauler, has given raises to its employees as an incentive for people to work. Council President Carrie Smith said she has had issues too, even though she uses a different company.

Quotable: "We're keeping our eye on the trash situation," Smith said.

— Elaine J. Walmer, For LNP | LancasterOnline