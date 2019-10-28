Council meeting, Oct. 22.
What happened: Council approved a resolution to advertise the 2020 budget, which calls for a tax increase.
Why it’s important: Borough officials are seeking to raise the millage rate by 0.35 mills, and agreed that while the goal is always no tax increase, it is necessary to avoid cutting hours or losing services. If adopted at the Nov. 26 council meeting, the new tax rate will add $35 to the tax bill of a homeowner with a property assessed at $100,000. The proposed budget will be available for viewing online at millersvilleborough.org.
Background: Borough manager John Rochat explained a $169,000 increase in retirement and health insurance costs and $228,000 less in revenue. Councilman Scott Bailey, who serves on the finance committee, commended the borough staff for being “proactive and creative.”
Quotable: “The budget that we put forward reflects what the borough needs at this time,” Councilman Scott Bailey.
The numbers: While not discussed at the meeting, Rochat revealed in an email Saturday, Oct. 26, that the total general operating fund budget is $4,120,724.
Other happenings: Council also voted to make community contributions to the Lancaster Library ($2,500), Meals on Wheels ($500), Lancaster EMS ($2,500) and Red Rose Honor Guard veterans ($200). Council also approved mailing in-lieu-of-tax letters seeking funds from the many tax-exempt property owners in the borough.