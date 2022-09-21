When: Martic Township supervisors meeting, Sept. 6.

What happened: Martic resident Sara Crill, of Hilldale Road, complained about the conduct of township solicitor Josele Cleary at a recent township Zoning Hearing Board meeting. Crill said it was the first time she ever attended a zoning meeting and was appalled at Cleary’s behavior and how she conducted herself as a representative of the township. Ryan Anastasio, of Creamery Road, supported Crill’s comments, saying Cleary behaved like a trial attorney putting township residents on trial at the meeting.

Quotable: “The way she addressed our township residents,” Crill said. “I don’t know if that is how she normally conducts herself because that was the only (zoning meeting) I attended, but she was very hostile and very aggressive, and I don’t see a need for that. She represents our township.”

Township response: Supervisors Chairman Duane Sellers sought clarification from Crill on which attorney she was referring to as the zoning board and board of supervisors are represented by two different attorneys. Crill confirmed that Cleary, the solicitor for the board of supervisors, was the attorney she had concerns about. Sellers did not respond to the comments by Crill or Anastasio other than to say that Cleary has represented the township “very well over the years.”

In other business: Sellers said municipalities serviced by Lancaster EMS, especially those in the southern end of the county, need to step up support for the ambulance company. He said poor financial support to the area’s only ambulance service doesn’t bode well for township residents and other area residents.

Why it’s important: As one example, Sellers said that the City of Lancaster, which has the highest call volume in Lancaster EMS’s service area, underfunds the ambulance company by more than $177,000. He cited an example of when a drug overdose occurs in the city and an ambulance from the Willow Street station has to respond to the city, the ambulance stationed in Buck is then moved to Willow Street to fill the void. That, Sellers said, leaves township residents vulnerable to longer response times.

Quotable: “The requested donation for Lancaster Township was $81,887. The township gave them $7,500.00. Some townships don’t give any (financial support),” Sellers said as he cited examples of townships that fail to fully support Lancaster EMS based on the company’s per capita schedule.

Harrisburg watching closely: Sellers said waning financial support for ambulance companies hasn’t escaped notice among leaders at the state capital, and he cautioned that if the government gets involved, costs would most likely rise.

What’s next: The board of supervisors meets again at 7 p.m. Oct. 3.

— Dean Lee Evans, For LNP | LancasterOnline