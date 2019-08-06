When: Supervisors meeting, Aug. 5.
What happened: Supervisors gave verbal agreement to a rezoning proposal that will help preserve a family farm.
Background: The township Planning Commission has recommended approval of a rezoning request by Bryan and Julene Harnish to change the land use of their 95.1-acre farm at 417 Frogtown Road from rural low density to only agicultural. In an effort to get their property preserved by the Agricultural Preserve Board of Lancaster, the Harnish family needs to change the zoning designation.
What’s next: The proposal now moves to Lancaster County Planning Commission for review. Township supervisors will then hold a public hearing on the ordinance during the Sept. 3 supervisors meeting prior to a formal vote.
Martic Forge bridge
Supervisors approved the township’s share in funding Wilson Consulting Group’s engineering study to determine the extent of repairing or replacing decking and railings of the arson-damaged trestle bridge on the Enola Low Grade Trail. The study would be a step toward getting the link on the rail-trail reopened. Officials are considering the use of concrete similar to the rail trail bridge in Quarryville over Route 222.
The cost: The $146,680 cost of the study will be split between Martic and Conestoga townships at $73,340 each.
The plan: A combination of private donations, insurance money and grants will help to fund the bridge replacement that is expected to cost more than $2.1 million, but the total amount will not be known until later this year. Final design work is expected to be submitted early next year, if the inspection is approved by Conestoga Township. The next hurdle will be completion of the level trail crossing at Route 324. Supervisors said they believe that crossing is unsafe, and they need help from PennDOT to resolve the problem.
Quotable: “I’d love to see this bridge done and re-opened as soon as possible,” said Duane Sellers, Martic’s board chairman.
Other matters
Road department: The township plans to install a pipe on Magnolia Drive near Route 372 to handle stormwater runoff. The 3-day project would impact traffic in the area. Township workers would like to finish before school starts.
Video gambling: Supervisors unanimously passed a resolution prohibiting locations of video gaming terminals within the township.