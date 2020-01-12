Supervisors meeting, Jan. 6.
What happened: Supervisors discussed funding for a $2.5 million project to rebuild the Martic Forge bridge. The township received a grant last year of $750,000 from Lancaster County, which they are looking to match via further grants. They are continuing the process of damage assessment, inspection, design and bidding procedures for the repair project.
Background: The Martic Forge bridge has stood since its construction in 1910. At 92 feet high and 585 feet long, the bridge is one of the township’s top tourist attractions. The tower and girder-style bridge is also host to the Enola Low-Grade portion of the Rail Trail.
Quotable: Chairman Duane Sellers said, “As far as going forward, the funding is falling into place for the Trestle Bridge rebuild on the Rail Trail. No definite timeline has been established, but it is in the works.”
Reorganization: During the township’s reorganization period of the meeting, the board reappointed Duane Sellers as chairman, Carl T. Drexel as vice chairman and Beth Birchall as treasurer.