School board meeting, Nov. 14.
What happened: Chief Operating Officer Donna Robbins presented two scenarios for the district’s 2020-21 budget: with or without exceptions to a state index used to determine allowable tax hikes.
Why it matters: The index is based on the statewide average weekly wage and the employment cost index. The index for Manheim Township was 2.3% for 2019-20 and is 2.6% for 2020-21.
Comment: Robbins said the district did qualify for an exception to the tax cap because special education program costs increased more than the 2.6% index. This would increase the maximum real estate tax rate the district may levy for the 2020-21 budget to approximately 3.08%.
Quotable: “It is important to note that filing for the exception does not require the board to increase taxes,” Robbins said. “It simply provides the option to take advantage of the additional tax increase to cover the increase in special education costs.”
What’s next: In December, the board will consider whether it will file for a tax index exception. If it does, it would need to pass a proposed preliminary budget and file the exception request with the state Department of Education in January. If not, the board will approve the proposed budget in May, with approval of the final budget in June.
Employment contracts: The board unanimously recommended approval of the intent to retain Superintendent Robin Felty, Assistant Superintendent Dale Reimann and Robbins for additional five-year terms. The board will vote on the issue Nov. 21.