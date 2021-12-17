When: Manheim Township commissioners meeting, Dec. 13.

What happened: In light of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and recent news reports of a meeting of white nationalists at a Lancaster Township farm in August 2020, the Manheim Township commissioners unanimously approved a resolution denouncing acts of hate and violence and promoting community peace and unity.

Details: The document expresses concern that dissension and violence are creating an epidemic of hate, violence and disrespect. It concludes by urging all to “Do unto others what you would have them do unto you.”

Grandview Strand: The board unanimously approved a request by Debra Shulski, an attorney representing the Charter Homes & Neighborhoods, for a time extension until Feb. 28 to hear public comments and another 15 days for the board to vote on the project. The developer proposes to build 204 apartments in eight buildings at New Holland Avenue and Route 30.

Comments: Many residents of surrounding neighborhoods turned out to oppose the project. Luke Weber, of Edgemoor Court, said he volunteered to organize neighbors to express their concerns about flooding, density, traffic and more. He said the plan represents “nothing even close” to the original plan for single family homes.

Also: During public comment at the end of the meeting, more residents spoke against the project. One woman who bought a Charter home said she was told she would have a park behind her house, not a parking lot as is now proposed. “They have no problem going back on what they said … think about what I was told, about the extra money we put out because of what they said.”

2022 budget: In a 3-2 vote, with commissioner Donna DiMeo and board President Tom O’Brien dissenting, the board approved the $36 million budget, which increases spending by 14% over last year. DiMeo lamented having to pull $5.5 million from reserves. “I think we could have done better,” she said. O’Brien dissented due to the lack of plans for future needs, such as a new fire house and improvements for the police station and golf course, among others. “There’s nothing here,” he said. “A day of reckoning is coming. I’d like to see more vision and planning to make sure there’s not a major hit for taxpayers.”

Restaurant deal: The board unanimously agreed to amend the license/joint venture with Stoners Barn and Restaurant LLC, in Overlook Park, with the base license fee reduced for Oct. 1, 2021, to Sept. 30, 2022, from $13,000 per month to $5,000; the annual license fee for the same time period was reduced from $156,000 to $60,000. Commissioner Sam Mecum said the action will make it feasible for the business, which has been struggling with staffing problems and other COVID-19 issues, to stay open until Sept. 30, 2022.

— Joan Kern, For LNP | LancasterOnline