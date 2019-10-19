School board meeting, Oct. 17.
What happened: The district has rolled out two programs to create a welcoming environment for middle school students, and educators announced plans to introduce an anti-bullying program at the high school next year.
Details: Rachel’s Challenge is the name of one program, and Where Everybody Belongs is the name of another program introduced recently at Manheim Township Middle School, said Joni Lefever, director of student services, and Christine Resh, middle school principal. Eleven girls in the middle school spoke about how the programs have helped them.
Quotable: “We’re working to eliminate bullying and threats,” Lefever said, “to create a place where everyone feels valued.”
Rachel’s Challenge: The program was begun by the father of Rachel Scott, the first student to die in the Columbine shooting. At Manheim Township the program features five clubs: Compassion in Action, Rachel’s Closet, Rachel’s Playlist, Welcome Committee and the Sunshine Club. Rachel’s Challenge is expected to expand to the high school next year.
Where Everybody Belongs: Students and educators also discussed this transition program that helps seventh-graders adjust to middle school.
Tax assessment appeal: The school board approved appealing a Lancaster County tax assessment reduction for Bent Creek Country Club. The district will hire legal counsel Golf Property Analysts to provide a real estate appraisal.
Software deal: The board approved a five-year contract with Microsoft Enrollment for Educational Solutions through the Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13 statewide software consortium, which allows all students and staff to log onto Microsoft Office on five home devices and 10 mobile devices with a badge rather than a user name and password. The software will offer compatibility to everyone, which is not available now.