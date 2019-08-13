School board meeting, Aug. 8.
What happened: In an information session before the regular meeting, Peg Pennepacker, a certified athletic administrator with High School Title IX Consulting Services LLC, outlined the district’s compliance with the law prohibiting sex discrimination, particularly relating to sports.
Why it matters: Title IX is a federal law prohibiting sex discrimination against students and employees in education programs and activities receiving federal financial assistance. The district proactively requested the review as it focuses on “long-range planning for facility maintenance and fiscal accountability,” Superintendent Robin Felty said. Pennepacker said boys and girls who participate in sports are less likely to use illicit drugs, to smoke, to contemplate suicide, to drop out of school, and they will have better grades and fewer absences.
Report details: Major areas of the report looked at coaching, locker rooms, practice, competition facilities and booster club oversight. Moderate areas of the report reviewed equipment and supplies, game times, weight room, publicity and recruiting, while minor areas included pre- and post-game meals. Kate Heintzelman, the district’s Title IX coordinator and human resources director, said she and her deputy coordinators will work on what the district can do better.
Kudos: Pennepacker praised the district, which she described as the gold standard, for being willing to engage an outside consultant. “It’s not what schools are typically doing,” she said.
Citizen comment: Shayne Beecher, president of the Manheim Township Football Association, said the association “totally embraces” Title IX. “I’m glad we’re at the gold standard, but I think we need to go to the platinum standard.”
Phone system upgrade: In the work session meeting that followed, district technology director Dan Lyons recommended an upgrade for a cost of $236,254 over the next three years.
Student activity funds: Donna Robbins, district operations officer, told the board that $50,182, accumulating from 2003 to 2012 from student activity balances, will be used for a positive school climate branding project featuring banners and posters to improve the school environment.
What’s next: A first reading of a policy on class rank states that a grade point average will be decided with consideration of the earned course grade, the number of credits assigned to the course and the specific course weight. Additional weighting will be used for honors (+.05) and Advanced Placement/International Baccalaureate (+.10) courses. The board will vote on this and other policies Aug. 15.
Student board representatives: Luke Welch and Henry Gingrich will sit on the board this school year.