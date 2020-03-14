School board meeting, March 12.

What happened: The district is considering a $521,032 digital infrastructure upgrade.

Details: The proposal includes upgrading Comcast’s ethernet private line from 200 megabits per second to one gigabit per second, with public access through an Intermediate Unit 13 consortium. The proposal calls for new network switching, data cabling and uninterruptible power supplies for the entire district. The overhaul is in this year’s district budget.

Comment: “If we continue to use more online educational tools and transition to Voice-over-IP (internet protocol), but do not upgrade our bandwidth to accommodate this growth, we will be doing a disservice to our students and teachers,” said district technology director Dan Lyons after the meeting.

Sports: Tom Koch, director of buildings and grounds, asked the board to award a contract for $668,000 to Field Turf-USA Inc. to install synthetic turf on fields I, J and K. Also, Dale Reimann, assistant superintendent and David Rilatt, high school principal, asked the board to approve construction of an all-sports wall near the corner of fields I and J at an estimated cost of $43,500. The wall would be a training tool for lacrosse, soccer, field hockey and baseball teams. Funding for the wall will be provided by the Manheim Township Boys Youth Lacrosse Association, the Manheim Township Education Foundation and APR Supply.

What’s next: The board will act on both proposals for the digital infrastructure upgrade and new turf field at its next meeting on March 19.

School start times: Board member Curtis Holgate led a discussion on sleep deprivation among secondary students, which he said is a problem across the country that has been recognized by the American Medical Association and the American Pediatric Association, among others. He said Ephrata Area School District will begin later school times next year. “It’s not something done easily. There are a lot of challenges,” Holgate said. Board President Nikki Rivera suggested the board put the topic on the agenda for next January, and in the meantime, asked Superintendent Robin Felty, who meets regularly with other superintendents, to keep the board up to date.