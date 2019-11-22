School board meeting, Nov. 21.
What happened: The board renewed five-year contracts for the district’s top administrators.
Details: Salaries are set for Superintendent Robin Felty, at $182,500 per year; Assistant Superintendent Dale Reimann, $153,500; Chief Operating Officer Donna Robbins, $159,500. The new contracts run from July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2025.
Background: Felty was hired June 30, 2016, with a four-year contract of $160,000 per year, plus benefits.
In other business: The board honored departing member William Murry, for 16 years of service, including three years as board president.
Also: Board Secretary Jennifer Davidson has been elected to serve a two-year term on the steering committee of the school board secretaries forum of the Pennsylvania School Boards Association.
What’s next: The board will hold a reorganization meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, followed by a work session. New board members Republican April Weaver and Democrat Sara Grosh will join the board, along with Democrats Janet Carroll and JoAnn Hentz and Republican Stephen Grosh, who were re-elected. The board, once solidly Republican, will now have two Republicans and seven Democrats.