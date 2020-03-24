Commissioners meeting, March 24.

What happened: At the request of Fire Chief Rick Kane, who serves as the emergency management coordinator, the commissioners amended their Declaration of Disaster in response to the COVID pandemic to be extended until they rescind it.

Costs: Kane also asked the board for $4,359 in emergency funding for laptop computers and three signboards for emergency use, for non-contact thermometers and for personal protective equipment. He said he is waiting for an order of surgical masks to use, if necessary, in place of more desirable N95 respirator masks arriving March 25.

Comment: “The N95 masks are difficult to get, so we’re getting the others but not of sufficient quantity,” Kane said. “It’s all we can expect until they ramp up manufacturing. We don’t have enough for our trucks. The Ambulance Association is in the same situation.”

Also: Kane said the department is at Action Level 3, referring to “which employees may be working from home/telecommuting if possible and indicating what level of closures we are at.” At Level 4, all employees, except police and firefighters, “can’t come to work — no one.”

What’s next: During the disaster declaration, the board plans to hold meetings at 8 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the municipal office until May 1. The office is closed to the public, but residents can access the meeting by calling 717-666-7740 and entering an identification code for that meeting, available at manheimtownship.org.

Closed doors: Manheim Township offices closed to the public until April 13 are the following: the lobby of the police department, the public library, the parks and recreation department, code compliance, fire rescue stations and the tax collector, although there is a drop box at the entrance to the municipal office. Also, the Overlook Golf Course is closed, but the dog park is open.