Commissioners meeting, March 9.

What happened: The board gave permission to fill a deputy library director position at Manheim Township Public Library, with a salary of $55,000 plus benefits. The purpose is to free up the director to apply for grants and offer more programming. The unanimous vote in favor of filling the position did not come without debate.

Comment: “I think the position could pay for itself in a few years,” said Commissioner Allison Troy.

Objection: Commissioner Donna DiMeo objected to the cost for a deputy director, noting that people from many municipalities use the library but, with the exception of East Lampeter Township, no municipalities contribute to the costs.

Details: Manheim Township’s general fund budget this year allocates $1.06 million to the library. The deputy will bring the total number of library employees to seven. The library’s operating budget is $1.13 million, executive director Joyce Sands said after the meeting. East Lampeter Township’s appropriation is budgeted at $12,580. The library has projected $60,000 in private donations.

Public safety: In the pre-meeting prior to the voting session, Manheim Township fire rescue Chief Rick Kane discussed a proposal by the state Department of Transportation to install two emergency access gate cross-overs on Route 222, one at Lancaster Bible College and one at Stoner Farm. Manheim Township would maintain the gates, which would offer emergency vehicles faster access to people injured in traffic accidents. The proposal requires an easement from Lancaster Bible College. If granted, construction would begin in 2022.

Overlook community event: The Recreation Department will hold a free Eggs-travaganza at Destination Playground from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, April 5, with egg hunts and other activities. Registration is required by March 25 using the township website or the recreation Facebook page.

What’s next: At the meeting on March 23, the board will move ahead with creating three citizen advisory committees. The committees will focus on senior citizens, on farmers and people interested in agriculture, and on sustainability and environmental consciousness on a municipal level.