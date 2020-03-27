Commissioners meeting, March 26.

What happened: Fire Chief Rick Kane reported the department has a part-time firefighter/emergency medical technician self-isolating due to potential exposure to COVID-19. Because of that, some full-time staff will need to work overtime. He said the township employee also works as a nurse and was possibly exposed in that capacity.

Protection: The fire and police departments received on March 25 a supply of hand sanitizers, now in fire trucks and police cars, Kane said.

Attendance: Commissioners Allison Troy and Tom O’Brien joined the 8 a.m. meeting online. Commissioners Sam Mecum, Donna DiMeo and Barry Kauffman were at the municipal office, which is closed to the public until at least April 1 because of COVID-19. In case of an emergency, call 717-569-6408.

Medical leave: The board amended the municipality’s special medical leave policy for certain employees, effective April 2, for consistency with the federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act, requiring paid sick leave for an extended period. The board voted in favor of a resolution regarding FFCRA that allows municipalities to exempt police, fire and emergency response personnel from the Family and Medical Leave Act because they don’t need it with FFCRA.

Comment: “The resolution excludes only police and fire people, who otherwise under the federal legislation would have been entitled to something like 12 weeks of at least partially paid family medical leave, which if elected by a large number of police and fire personnel would potentially jeopardize the public safety and security,” Board President Sam Mecum wrote in an email after the meeting.

What’s next: The board will meet again at 8 a.m. Tuesday, March 31. To attend online, call 717-666-7740 and when prompted enter an identification number that will be posted on the agenda for the meeting, available at manheimtownship.org. Kane said he is working with an internet tech vendor for better video-call capability for the commissioners, planning and zoning meetings.