“Over the past year, we have been swept under the tide, tossing and turning out of control,” graduate Grace Bowman said as she began speaking about braving the “tsunami” that the Manheim Township High School class of 2021 was thrown into senior year amidst COVID-19.

“To say that this past year has been a storm may be an understatement,” graduate Brenna Fyfe said, agreeing with Bowman. “It's been more like a natural disaster.”

“A lot of us got lost,” Bowman said, “as storms have a habit of separating people. A lot of us got stuck as storms have a habit of knocking people over. And a lot of us got angry as storms have a habit of staying past their welcome.”

On Thursday, 441 seniors graduated during a commencement ceremony at Calvary Church in Manheim Township after braving the storm they’ll remember as senior year.

“Like everything else, things were flipped upside down on us,” Jason Strunk, the school’s athletic director, said earlier in the week. “It was chaotic at times, but we made it through, and that’s all that matters.”

Graduate Jon Seyfert, captain of the boys basketball team, said this past academic year taught him resilience and the ability to better adapt to different situations.

“We've learned a lot about ourselves and the world around us,” Fyfe said. “We’ve learned that we're resilient.”

Seyfert and the basketball team were especially affected by COVID-19. As the team approached district playoffs, the team got quarantined due to its contact with another team they had recently played, coach Matt Johns said earlier this week. This led to them playing in the district playoffs with one starter, one senior and the entire junior varsity roster.

“You don’t just compete when you know you’re going to win,” Johns said. “You compete no matter what.”

“All of us got stronger,” Bowman said, “as storms have a habit of testing will. All of us got smarter, as storms have a habit of sparking innovations to stop the chaos, and all of us will get through it.”

During the ceremony, District Superintendent Robin Felty said, “Through it all, they became pillars of strength and optimism, demonstrating courage during adversity.”

“If there's one thing that I have learned this year, it’s that there are parts of life that cannot be controlled,” Bowman said. “Let us not be afraid; these storms are only here to remind us that there are sunny days of opportunity ahead.”