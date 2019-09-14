School board meeting, Sept. 12.
What happened: A Manheim Township school board member slammed the state funding formula, and he urged the Pennsylvania General Assembly to establish a fairer basic education subsidy.
Comment: “Pennsylvania is probably the worst in the country in distribution of funds,” said board member Curtis Holgate. “Of the 16 school districts in the county, Manheim Township is third in enrollment but 12th in funding. Things got out of whack. We want to make the public aware of the change to a new formula, not only to help us but a number of underfunded districts, which are mostly urban districts such as the School District of Lancaster.”
Discussion: Several board members questioned if they should take on the issue being debated by state politicians. “I think this is for Harrisburg to do since it positively or negatively affects all districts across the state. We have a lot to do here in Manheim Township,” said board member Stephen Grosh, who proposed the board table the issue until the wording of proposed legislation is clearer. The school board voted to table the matter, with JoAnn Hentz and Holgate opposed.
Teacher diversity questioned: During public comment, Terrance Henderson, who is African-American, said he has been a Manheim Township resident for 15 years and has two sons in the district. “But from kindergarten to ninth grade, they have had only one teacher who reflected diversity, and she was Chinese (American).” He asked the board to address the issue.
Quotable: “Kids need to see diversity,” he said. “(My sons’) appreciation of diversity comes from the janitorial staff. That’s just not right.”
Landis Run playground: After staff presented a proposal to add 10,500-square-feet to an existing 13,600-square-foot playground, the board awarded a contract of $405,200 to B.R. Kreider & Son.
Background: Landis Run Intermediate Principal William Gillis explained that the school was built without a playground at a time when it was thought fifth- and sixth-grade students did not need recess, a position that changed after the school opened, with both staff and parents in favor of physical activity for students during the school day. Subsequently, a small playground was squeezed in, but part of it floods from November to May.