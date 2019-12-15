School board meeting, Dec. 12.
What happened: The board authorized the advertising of a proposed preliminary budget for the 2020-21 school year, including submission of Act 1 index exceptions, allowing the district to increase its real estate tax above the state cap of 2.6% as an option to cover an increase in costs for personnel, enrollment and special education.
Tax talk: At the Dec. 2 work session, Chief Operating Officer Donna Robbins said the exception, if granted, would bring the potential tax hike to 3.08%. But even though the district is applying for the exception, Robbins said, it does not have to use the available increase if it is not needed.
Quotable: “It’s the most fiscally responsible option due to the uncertainty of next year’s budget,” Robbins said.
The cost: Robbins estimated expenditures to be approximately $104.8 million. With no tax increase, revenues are projected at $102 million. District property owners currently pay 15.31 mills in school taxes. For a homeowner with a property assessed at the district median of $220,100, a 2.6% increase to 15.71 mills translates to $87 more per year, meaning an annual tax bill of about $3,457. If the full 3.08% increase were used, it would come out to 16.18 mills for a $104 increase, meaning an annual tax bill of about $3,474.
What’s next: The board is scheduled to adopt a proposed preliminary budget Jan. 16. The proposed final budget could be adopted in May with a final budget adopted in June.
Lawsuit update: Superintendent Robin Felty said the appeals court accepted the district’s appeal over parts of Judge David Ashworth’s findings in the suit filed by Manheim Township tax collector Patricia Kabel. The court set a briefing schedule, and an oral argument will be filed after the briefs, perhaps in April or September, with a decision typically rendered in a few months.
Comment: “The district will continue collecting its real estate tax until further notice, using the automated, cost-effective and error-proof lockbox system that has saved taxpayers money for decades,” Felty said. His full statement on the district’s push to change “outdated tax collection laws” is available on the district website.
Annual audit review: Matthew Wildasin, a certified public accountant with Boyer & Ritter LLC, presented the audit results for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2019, rendering a clean opinion on both the district’s financial statements and its internal control over financial reporting and compliance. The board voted to accept the audit. Board member John Smith was absent.
Appointment: The board introduced Jennifer Snyderman as the new business manager, effective Feb. 19. She replaces Adrian Barron, who will leave his post as account supervisor at the end of the month. Snyderman previously served the Donegal School District for 3 1/2 years.