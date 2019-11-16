Council meeting, Nov. 12.
What happened: A new zoning ordinance regulating “limited lodging” rental units such as Airbnb rentals was approved.
Why it’s important: The ordinance places requirements on property owners seeking to use their property for limited lodging rentals, which are also called short-term rentals.
Rental rules: Limited lodging rentals are permitted in any single-family attached or detached property in any zone but not in any accessory structure or as part of a multi-family apartment building. An annual permit is required, and the property will be inspected annually by the borough. Lodging stays are limited to 15 days but may be extended past 15 days at the discretion of borough staff.
Other zoning changes: Amendments to the borough’s parking and sign ordinances were also approved. Under the new zoning, off-street parking is not required for nonresidential uses in the central business district. Changes to the sign ordinance provide more flexibility for business signs.
Budget update: Council member and Finance Committee Chair Brad Roth said the preliminary 2020 budget will be presented to council for action at the Nov. 26 meeting. Final adoption is scheduled for Dec. 10.
Lease: Council renewed a lease with the Manheim Chamber. The lease for office space on the second floor of the borough building, 15 E. High St., has a five-year term and is effective Feb. 2020. Borough Manager Jim Fisher said the current lease rate is $260 per month. The rate increases $10 per month with each new term year.
Square grant: Council also approved a state grant application for $670,000 for improvements to Market Square. Fisher said the final design is not yet complete. Additionally since Market Square is a state road, he said the Pennsylvania Department of Tranportation would have to approve any proposed improvements.