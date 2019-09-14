Council meeting, Sept. 10.
What happened: Council agreed to advertise an ordinance that would allow the borough to restructure its debt.
Why it’s important: Currently the $6.77 million debt is in the form of a loan. It would be refinanced as a bond.
Benefits of restructuring debt: Borough Manager Jim Fisher said one of the big advantages of a bond is that it will lock in the rate for the duration of the term and will also not extend the duration of the term. The term of the bond ends in 2038. The current bank loan had a fixed rate for the first several years and then would be variable with a cap after that. The interest rate may be the same or slightly lower than the existing bank loan.
Savings: The borough would realize immediate savings in 2019 and 2020 estimated at $200,000 to $250,000, Fisher said.
What’s next: Council will take action on restructuring the debt during a Sept. 24 meeting.