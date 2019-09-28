Manheim Central Partners, comprising elected officials from the Manheim area, Sept. 26.
What happened: About 30 residents urged officials from Penn and Rapho townships and Manheim Borough to work together to keep the Manheim Community Pool complex at 504 Adele Ave. open.
Why it’s important: The aging pool is in need of costly repairs and has lost an overage of $100,000 per year for the past several years. Currently the cost of maintaining the pool is borne solely by Manheim Borough.
Background: In November 2018, Manheim Borough Council reversed a decision to close the L-shaped pool and open only the lap pool this season. But the council agreed only to keep the complex open for the 2019 season and said the future of the pool would be evaluated after the season.
Pool status: Manheim Borough manager Jim Fisher said preliminary figures indicate the pool deficit will be $80,000 this year. He said the pool, which was constructed in 1958, needs about $250,000 in repairs. Major repair items include resurfacing the L-shaped and lap pools as well as new covers and filters for both pools. The pool had been managed for the past several years by Lititz recCenter, but Fisher said the organization has declined to manage the pool next year so it can focus on renovations to its own pool. He said the borough is investigating several options for pool management.
Municipal contributions: Currently Penn Township contributes $15,000 to Lititz rec. While Rapho Township does not contribute funding, its public works staff assists with opening and closing the pool. Penn Township supervisor Ron Krause said he would like details on the cost of repairs before considering diverting that contribution to the Manheim pool.
Reaction: Residents pleaded with municipal officials to work together to keep the pool open, with one reminding them that it’s the Manheim Community Pool, not the Manheim Borough Pool, and should be supported by the entire community.
Quotable: “Do we continue to put money into something that’s not self-sustaining? I might be persuaded to commit funding to the pool if I had a majority of residents indicate they’d like us to support something that’s only open three months of the year," Krause said.
“There’s no way I would support something that loses nearly $100,000 every year. Figure out a way to get the pool covered and make it available year-round,” said Rapho Township supervisor Duane Martin.
Possible recreation center: Fisher said Manheim Area Economic Development Corp. recently began a feasibility study for a community recreation center. Manheim Borough council member Bryan Howett said more information should be available by the end of next year.