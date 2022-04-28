A winning scratch-off Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $1 million was sold in Lancaster County.

Someone purchased the winning "The Price Is Right" scratch-off ticket at the Turkey Hill at 1349 Millersville Pike in Lancaster, according to a news release. The store receives a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Scratch-off tickets expire one year from the game's end-sale date posted on Pennsylvania Lottery's website. Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

The last time someone won a winning scratch-off ticket, according to previous reporting, was in July 2021 when someone purchased a winning ticket from a Turkey Hill in Ephrata. That person won $1,000 a week for life.