A winning Mega Millions lottery ticket was sold at a Bainbridge retailer, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.

A ticket with the numbers 10-19-26-28-50, matching the white balls drawn Tuesday, was purchased at Gingrich’s Food Market at 216 West Hill Street, according to a Pennsylvania Lottery press release. The ticket did not match the yellow Mega Ball 16.

Gingrich’s Food Market has earned a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket, according to the press release.

The winner of the prize will not be known until the prize is claimed and the ticket is validated, the Pennsylvania Lottery said. The ticket’s owner must now sign the back of the ticket and contact the nearest Pennsylvania Lottery office.

No jackpot-winning ticket was sold for the Jan. 19 drawing, boosting the jackpot to $970 million annuity value, or $719.3 million cash, according to the press release.

More than 261,500 Mega Millions participants won prizes of varying amounts, the Pennsylvania Lottery said. Players should check their tickets with every drawing.

The next Mega Millions drawing will be Jan. 22, according to the press release.