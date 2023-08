A Sheetz gas station in West Hempfield Township sold a winning Cash 5 ticket worth $600,000 Saturday, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.

The ticket matched all five balls drawn that evening, winning the $600,000 jackpot. Cash 5 is drawn every day, and winners have up to a year to claim winning tickets from the lottery.

The ticket was sold at the Sheetz gas station at 4010 Columbia Avenue. The store was awarded a $5,000 bonus for selling the ticket.