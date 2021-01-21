Citizens in Bainbridge are astir after news came this week that the winner of a $1 million Mega Millions prize purchased their winning ticket at a local grocery store.

“I almost didn’t even believe it,” said Randy McNaughton, 19. “It’s just absolutely insane.”

McNaughton goes three or four times every week to Gingrich’s Food Market, the retailer that sold a ticket with the numbers 10-19-26-28-50, matching the white balls drawn Tuesday. The lifelong Bainbridge resident said he’s never heard of a lottery winner there taking home more than $1,000.

“I know your chances are still only slightly better, they say, than if you had never been born,” said Paula Walker, 65, who has worked at Gingrich’s for the past year and a half, “but lightning did strike here. I guess that’s a good sign.”

Customers were buying hundreds of dollars’ worth of tickets in the days leading up to the drawing due to the sizable jackpot, now $719.3 million cash, Walker said, and the 13-year Bainbridge resident took part as well.

“When it gets that big I have to,” she said. “I think you’ve got to buy a little piece of that dream.”

Walker immediately checked her numbers when she heard the winning ticket had been sold at Gingrich’s, but had no luck.

The winner of the prize will not be known until it is claimed and the ticket is validated, the Pennsylvania Lottery said in a news release Wednesday. The ticket’s owner must now sign the back of the ticket and contact the nearest Pennsylvania Lottery office.

Walker figures the winner, who has still not claimed their prize, is likely to be a Bainbridge resident. Gingrich’s is very much a local grocery store, she said, and while Pennsylvania Route 441 is a major highway through the area, “if you don’t turn off of there, you wouldn’t even know we’re here.

“It’s fun to think or hope since we sold it here that it is a Bainbridge resident,” Walker said. “That would be fun.”

Walker said she would congratulate the still unidentified winner and thank them for patronizing the store if she had a chance to speak with them.

While McNaughton has never bought a Mega Millions ticket before, he said knowing that such a large winner was purchased at Gingrich’s will make it more likely that he would buy a ticket in the future.

Bainbridge is a special place, McNaughton said, the kind of town where people know each others’ names and wave to one another on the street. Even if he were to win $1,000,000, he said he likely wouldn’t leave the town of roughly 1,300.

“I would probably just buy the nicest house here and stay with everybody that I love,” he said.