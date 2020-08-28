Lancaster County prison has seen another significant increase in COVID-19 cases since last week.

Thirty-eight new cases were detected among inmates and staff since last Aug. 20, Warden Cheryl Steberger reported Friday when contacted by LNP | LancasterOnline.

The new cases are in addition to the outbreak Steberger reported at the Aug. 20 prison board meeting.

At the meeting she said there had been 44 cases among inmates since the pandemic began, which was up 23 from her report at the end of June. Seventeen of the 23 cases were due to an outbreak among inmates working in the prison’s kitchen.

As of Friday, the number of cases among inmates jumped to 76.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Steberger said Friday the prison received results from the 99 tests that were outstanding as of last Thursday and there were 32 positive cases. There have also been six new cases among staff, she said.

“I don’t know,” Steberger said when asked if she thought the new cases were the end of the recent outbreak. “I would like it to be the end but I don’t think it is.”

Steberger said protocols for dealing with COVID-19 have not changed in response to the recent uptick in cases and that the prison is continuing to follow the model it established in March of testing incoming inmates and quarantining sick inmates.

As context for the case numbers, she said that from March 1 to Aug. 24 there were 1,464 inmates admitted to the prison and 1,570 released.

“We are still doing the same work we were doing pre-COVID and we have this added pandemic on top of it,” she said. “We’re trying to keep people safe.”