An Ephrata Township Turkey Hill sold the top prize in the Pennsylvania Lottery Scratch-Off, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced Tuesday.

An unknown Lancaster County player claimed the top prize of $1,000 a week for life annuity or a cash option of $1.04 million, the Pennsylvania Lottery said in a news release. The prize was part of $216,487,241 in prizes claimed during July, including six prizes of $500,000, four prizes of $300,000, 13 prizes of $250,000 and five prizes of $100,000.

The Turkey Hill store at 3585 Rothsville Road earned a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

Scratch-Off games currently offers prizes ranging from a free ticket to $3 million, the Pennsylvania Lottery said.

A list of monthly Scratch-Off winners is posted in the Winners section of palottery.com. Players who win prizes of less than $1,000 are not included on the list.