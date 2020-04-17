Zucchini is a darling 4 year old neutered male with a heart of gold. When he is not following around the humans and asking for cuddles, Zucchini loves a good snack.

You could easily call him the Gordon Ramsay of wet food (with less yelling and cursing), as he is more than happy to sample and critique every dish put in front of him (don't worry, his critiques are always good).