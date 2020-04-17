Zucchini is a darling 4 year old neutered male with a heart of gold. When he is not following around the humans and asking for cuddles, Zucchini loves a good snack.
You could easily call him the Gordon Ramsay of wet food (with less yelling and cursing), as he is more than happy to sample and critique every dish put in front of him (don't worry, his critiques are always good).
When Zucchini first came in, he was very shy - but, with lots of love, he has really bloomed into an energetic and social cat.
With a little patience, Zucchini will thrive in a home that can really help him come out of his shell.
You won't regret it, because when you befriend Zucchini, you have made a friend for life! This food expert cannot wait to meet you!
While adoptions have been suspended until further notice, you can fill out an application to adopt Zucchini, just write on the top of the application his name and ID number.
You can find the applications here, https://humanepa.org/adoption/ and email completed applications to adoptlancaster@humanepa.org We will contact interested applicants when adoptions are reinstated."