Penn Manor had some uninvited guests at its school board meeting last week.

Twenty minutes into the session, which was held remotely on the videoconferencing program Zoom, a handful of users with inappropriate names hijacked the meeting, yelling into their microphones and causing mischief for about two minutes before the district’s director of technology removed them.

The school board was Zoom bombed – an-ever present threat school districts face as they dramatically change their operating procedures amid the coronavirus pandemic.

School board meetings are normally held at buildings on campus, with audience space for community members. But now, with restrictions on gathering in one place, school boards have turned to Zoom, despite security risks.

“It was very dramatic for a very small period of time,” said Penn Manor director of technology Charlie Reisinger, who’s now looking for an alternative to Zoom.

“There’s no airtight, perfect option,” he said. “Any human-made software is going to have flaws. But, again, I’m looking for an alternative for us that will maximize security for our board members and for our community.”

Despite the risks, Zoom does have its benefits. Among them: the ability to livestream and record meetings, tally votes, take public comments, and it’s accessible for people with disabilities.

Shapiro 'At a time when people need internet conferencing technology to do essential business or to connect with loved ones, it’s vital that we make these platforms safe from hackers.'

But with a surge of new users came a surge of privacy and security issues. In response, New York City banned the use of Zoom by school districts. Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro and a handful of attorneys general across the country have issued warnings against Zoom.

“At a time when people need internet conferencing technology to do essential business or to connect with loved ones, it’s vital that we make these platforms safe from hackers,” he said in a statement Tuesday.

Zoom CEO Eric Yuan said last week that the company is working on fixing its privacy and security problems, such as enabling passwords and virtual waiting rooms.

“We recognize that we have fallen short of the community’s – and our own – privacy and security expectations,” he wrote in a blog post. “For that, I am deeply sorry, and I want to share what we are doing about it.”

At least six Lancaster County school districts are using Zoom, according to the Pennsylvania School Boards Association, which is offering free Zoom licenses for schools. About half of the state’s 500 school districts have taken the offer, according to PSBA spokeswoman Annette Stevenson.

Stevenson said PSBA isn’t concerned about Zoom “more than any other digital space” but encouraged school boards, in cooperation with their solicitors, to ensure cyber security measures are in place to prevent hacking. PSBA also issued guidance and hosted Zoom training webinars in recent weeks.

Manheim Township plans to use Zoom for its upcoming school board meeting Thursday. Board President Nikki Rivera expressed confidence in the program and in the district’s director of technology services, Dan Lyons.

“If he’s happy with Zoom and how we can help navigate the meeting … then I’m comfortable with it, too,” Rivera said.

Lyons said he’s vetted and tested the software and applied settings so meetings are secure. The district is also using Zoom for videoconferencing between teachers and students.

“While no system is entirely perfect, we are confident in our ability to deliver a safe and positive educational experience to all of our students through these tools,” he said.

