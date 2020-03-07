Don’t put away your cosplay. But maybe disinfect it.

Zenkaikon, a celebration of anime, comics, games, science fiction and fandom, does not plan on cancelling the event this year.

On the same day that Gov. Tom Wolf announced Pennsylvania’s first two cases of coronavirus, named COVID-19, Zenkaikon reassured people hoping to attend the 14th event that it still plans to stay on schedule.

“Zenkaikon is closely monitoring the local, national and global conditions through news media, the CDC website and information from Lancaster County and the PA Department of Health,” read a statement posted on Zenkaikon’s website and social media.

The update also said that Zenkaikon officials are working with the Lancaster County Convention Center to “implement enhanced cleaning and sanitization protocols across the convention.”

Attendees should also expect to see public health messaging and reminders throughout the event.

Article continues below video:

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The update also stated the CDC’s standard recommendations to reinforce the idea of staying away from people who are sick and avoiding touching your eyes or mouth with unwashed hands.

EMTs will also been at the convention, according to the update, and Zenkaikon said they encourage anyone attending that feels sick to see them for assistance.

Zenkaikon is scheduled for March 20-22 at the convention center. It will be the event’s 14th year.

Related news: