Don’t put away your cosplay. But maybe disinfect it.
Zenkaikon, a celebration of anime, comics, games, science fiction and fandom, does not plan on cancelling the event this year.
On the same day that Gov. Tom Wolf announced Pennsylvania’s first two cases of coronavirus, named COVID-19, Zenkaikon reassured people hoping to attend the 14th event that it still plans to stay on schedule.
“Zenkaikon is closely monitoring the local, national and global conditions through news media, the CDC website and information from Lancaster County and the PA Department of Health,” read a statement posted on Zenkaikon’s website and social media.
Efrain Carrasco, of Lancaster, poses for a photo dressed as a zombie cop from Resident Evil 2, Saturday, March 23, 2019. Carrasco was one of hundreds attending Zenkaikon in the Lancaster County Convention Center. The three-day convention began on Friday.
Alexia Cronin, of Drexel Hill, shows off her contact lenses as she portrays Roxas from Kingdom Hearts, Saturday, March 23, 2019. Cronin was one of many using contact lenses to change eye color for Zenkaikon.
Ash Uveges, of Perth Amboy, NJ., poses for a photo in Steinman Park dressed as Xion from Kingdom Hearts, Saturday, March 23, 2019. Uvegas was one of many portraying video game characters at this year's Zenkaikon.
Ashley Tallos, of Lancaster, poses for a photo in Penn Square, Saturday, March 23, 2019. Tallos is among many dressed up to attend Zenkaikon, the three-day convention that began on Friday at the Lancaster County Convention Center.
Brian Tallos, of Lancaster, poses for a photo in Penn Square, Saturday, March 23, 2019. Tallos is among many dressed up to attend Zenkaikon, the three-day convention that began on Friday at the Lancaster County Convention Center.
Akyre Dean, of Lancaster, poses for a photo dressed as Frank from Dead by Daylight, in Penn Square, Saturday, March 23, 2019. Dean and a group of friends attended Zenkaikon at the Lancaster County Convention Center, a three-day convention that began on Friday.
From left: Kai Urban, of Lebanon, William Rollings, of West Grove, and Isabella Pfaff, of West Grove, pose for a photo on their way to the second day of Zenkaikon, Saturday, March 23, 2019. The three-day convention began on Friday.
Emma Novak, left, role playing as Boosette, and Hailey Bricker, role playing as Bowsette, both of Montgomery County, pose for a photo on Friday, March 22, 2019. Zenkaikon, the three-day cosplay convention, kicked off on Friday downtown.
Charles Langley, left, and Peter Gerber, both of Philadelphia, are dressed for Zenkaikon as walk along North Queen Street in Lancaster Friday, March 22, 2019. Langley is dressed as Ke'ri, from "Fire Emblem Heroes," and Gerber is Reno, from "Final Fantasy 7."
Craig Phillips, left, of Chester, and April Squitieri, of Norristown, walk across East King Street Friday, March 22, 2019. They were in costume for Zenkaikon which is being held at the Lancaster County Convention Center.
Aaron Viera, left, of Lancaster, poses dressed as Miles Morales for a photo with Kirsten DeSantis, of New Jersey on Friday, March 22, 2019. Zenkaikon began Friday at the Lancaster County Convention Center.
Tim Kern, left, and Rachelle Jacobus, both of Middletown, walk across King Street at Penn Square Friday, March 22, 2019. They were in costume for Zenkaikon which is being held at the Lancaster County Convention Center.
Zenkaikon attendees, from left, Kaitlyn Keller, Charlotte Kennedy and Josh Keller, all of Middletown, walk across King Street at Penn Square Friday, March 22, 2019. Kaitlyn is dresses as Anastasia, and Charlotte is dressed as Deku from "My Hero Academia." Josh will be in costume Saturday.
Alyssa B, of New Jersey, Hana Tanaka, of Japan, are dressed for Zenkaikon as they walk along East King Street in downtown Lancaster Friday, March 22, 2019. Alyssa B is Blue Diamond, from Steven Universe and Hana is Shirayuki.
Ylishyah Pugh, of New Holland, walks though Penn Square Friday, March 22, 2019. She is dresses for Zenkaikon as Shiro, from "Voltron." Zenkaikon attendees walk the streets of downtown Lancaster in costume Friday.
Jessica, left, and Chris Reinert, of Birdsboro, walk along North Queen Street in Lancaster Friday, March 22, 2019. They are dresses for Zenkaikon as Alice in Wonderland characters Alice and the Mad Hatter.
Kellie Logrande, left, of Kingston: photographs Brittany Foxx in Penn Square Friday, March 22, 2019. Logrande is dressed for Zenkaikon as Marisa, from "Touhou Project" and Foxx is dressed as Lunafreya, from "Final Fantasy."
Zenkaikon attendees Cheyenne McKinley, left, and Kelly Higgins, both of Palmerton, walk on North Queen Street in Lancaster Friday, March 22, 2019. McKinley is dresses as Stafire, from "Teen Titans," and Higgins is dresses as Jinx, from "Teen Titans."
