Zenkaikon, the celebration of anime, comics and science fiction planned for March 20-22 at the Lancaster County Convention Center, has been canceled.

"We know many of our prospective attendees will be disappointed by this decision. We are disappointed too. Our volunteer staff has spent thousands of hours to make this event happen, and to make it safe for our attendees. But given the current reports coming out about this virus, we agree that it is no longer safe to hold the event," read part of a statement on the group's website.

Zenkaikon plans to return to Lancaster March 19-21, 2021.

