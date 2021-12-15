Zane Rettew was 12 years old when he began selling gate passes and programs at Buck Motorsports Park in 1999. Now he owns the place.

Rettew, 34, and his wife, Lindsey, 35, bought the popular southern-end venue from longtime owner Mike Hoff, 73, and his wife, Joyce, 69, last month for $1.6 million.

“I have this in my blood,” the 2005 Lampeter-Strasburg High School graduate said. “I went from spectator to competitor to owner of this place.”

The Rettews, who live in Martic Township with their three children, are the 29-acre venue’s third owners since it opened in May 1974, when it was known as Buck Tractor Pull stadium. It’s known today simply as The Buck.

In a post at the venue’s Facebook page, the Hoffs said they decided to retire “to allow a new generation of owners to have the passion and the vision to take ‘The Buck’ to the next level.”

“This was a great opportunity. My biggest concern was I wanted to keep it as it was, as a motorsports park,” Hoff said Tuesday. “I had many offers over the property but they didn’t want to keep it as a motorsports park. When Zane was in a position to purchase it, I told him he was my guy.”

The facility at 900 Lancaster Pike in Providence Township was the brainchild of Elwood Funk Sr., Elwood “Woody” Funk Jr., Clarence Keener, Art Bonholtzer, Harry Griest and Galen Spickler, who wanted to build a stadium specifically for tractor pulling.

By 1987 the original investors saw a decline in the number of spectators who wanted to see more action, so they decided to sell their stadium, located about three miles west of Quarryville, to Mike Hoff.

When Hoff, who used to compete in tractor-pull events at the Buck, bought the park that same year, his vision for the place took it in a new direction. He knew that monster trucks were becoming more popular, so he considered it as an option and reached out to a growing NASCAR fan-base with events like the demolition derby to spark new interest in his business, which would become Buck Motorsports Park starting with the 1988 season.

His vision paid off as the stadium, which can hold about 6,000 people, attracted new fans like Zane Rettew, who had a passion for the larger-than-life trucks.

Rettew would go on to build his own monster truck, “Stinger,” and in 2014 he got behind the wheel of the 1,600-horsepowered truck with 66-inch tall by 44-inch wide tires and performed in front of a home crowd on the Buck’s 300-foot long by 70-foot wide track (It can be extended to 350 feet).

At the time, Hoff called Rettew a “master promoter.”

“He always puts on a good show,” Hoff told LNP | LancasterOnline for a 2014 feature story. “He’s all over social media, communicating with fans on his Facebook page. Of course, he’s from the generation that knows all that.”

Rettew has put his promotional skills to use as he and his wife get set for the Buck’s 48th season.

Two new events at the Buck include the “New Year’s Eve of Destruction and Fireworks Display,” which will feature a 200-foot car drop to ring in the new year. The event will include a demolition derby, monster truck rides, kids activities, live music and food vendors.

Another new event is the “Buck Stampede Rodeo Night” on June 18, 2022.

Tickets and information for both events can be found at buckmotorsports.com.

"I look forward to focusing my efforts on the events we are known to offer but also adding some new ones in the future,” Rettew said.