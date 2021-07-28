The YWCA Lancaster is organizing a youth summit for the spring and is relaunching the Anti-Racist Business Coalition group, the first of the programs it absorbed from SafeHouse, in September.

Bringing the SafeHouse programs under the YWCA, and into its Center for Racial and Gender Equity, is going to strengthen the existing programming, said YWCA Lancaster chief equity officer Adam Hosey.

SafeHouse was founded in June 2020 in response to concerns about police brutality in Lancaster city and protests related to George Floyd’s murder. SafeHouse’s mission was to educate and equip young Black and brown people for activism work and be a resource for training and accountability for local ally owned businesses and organizations.

“Our mission is to eliminate racism and to empower women. What SafeHouse was doing was essentially our mission targeted at young people,” said Hosey. “Our youth in our communities are voices that are often not taken seriously or are unheard. We want to make sure that those voices are brought to the table.”

One of the ways that YWCA is working to make sure that voices are heard is through the ABC Group program.

Members of the group, which consists of a network of business professionals in Lancaster, gather once a month to discuss racial equity and inequity with the goal of members sharing information with their businesses and communities.

SafeHouse started the ABC Group gatherings in November 2020 and the gatherings came to a pause in March 2021, as SafeHouse finalized merging plans with the YWCA.

The YWCA plans to relaunch the ABC Group with a kick-off party at a Lancaster Barnstormers game in September.

Tess Feiler, co-facilitator for the ABC Group and former ally business relations coordinator and social media manager for SafeHouse, said the YWCA is looking help local businesses to be more inclusive through the ABC Group program.

“This program creates a bond and network of businesses that understand the nature of racism in Lancaster and therefore are able to better serve their communities because of the training, education, and shared knowledge,” said Feiler, new training and communication specialist for the YWCA.

As SafeHouse’s mission largely focused on youth, the YWCA plans to launch more youth empowerment programs, which includes the Youth Summit. Hosey said the Youth Summit is an event that SafeHouse had in the works that the YWCA will bring to life.

The summit will consist of speakers, workshops, and community building activities with goals of helping to eliminate racism, empower women and reach historically marginalized populations of youth.

Another one of SafeHouse’s initiatives that the YWCA plans to use as a youth empowerment program is the Everyday Activism Academy, which will be released in the spring. Hosey said, the YWCA plans to keep the spirit of this initiative but provide it with a new name.

The program will focus on teaching high school and college-age Black students how power, activism, and organization works in communities.

Currently, the YWCA is seeking community funding to support these programs and to help push their vision forward.

“We want to create that change that is long lasting, that lives beyond me, that lives beyond the founders of SafeHouse,” said Hosey. “We want to create systems that will continue to exist for many generations and many communities.”

If you’d like to donate to these programs visit https://ywcalancaster.org/give/.

To be a part of any of these programs or events, email Hosey at ahosey@ywcalancaster.org.