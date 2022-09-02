A former YWCA Lancaster employee who urged county commissioners to reconsider their plan to remove the county’s lone drop box for mail-in ballots is no longer working at the nonprofit.

Adam Hosey, previously the chief equity officer at the YWCA, confirmed to LNP | LancasterOnline he was no longer employed by the organization but declined to talk in detail about the move.

“I’m no longer at the Y, and we left on good terms,” Hosey said.

In an emailed statement, a spokesperson for the YWCA Lancaster declined to comment, citing privacy concerns.

“It’s our policy at YWCA Lancaster to not discuss the departure of team members,“ said YWCA Lancaster spokesperson Aaron Spangler.

Seven of the nine officers serving on the YWCA’s board of directors did not respond to phone calls seeking comment. One officer referred all comments to YWCA Lancaster CEO Stacie Blake. One could not be reached.

Hosey’s exit comes after Republican commissioners Josh Parsons and Ray D’Agostino accused the YWCA of inappropriately wading into politics as a nonprofit organization. They did so during a July 26 commissioners meeting and cited Hosey’s comments during a May board of elections meeting.

In another commissioners meeting the following day, Parsons voted against a series of social service contracts managed by the county’s children and youth agency because one of the programs is managed by the YWCA.

“They sent someone to one of our meetings during a debate about the drop box to oppose election security, and you know that's way, way out of the lane of the YWCA,” Parsons said at the July 26 meeting, referring to the YWCA contract renewal. “And until they decide to come back to being a nonprofit organization, I'm not going to support continuing to work with them.”

Parsons and D’Agostino did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Hosey’s departure.

On Friday, Democratic Commissioner John Trescot said his colleagues’ call-out of the YWCA amounted to a political litmus test for county suppliers and service providers.

“Therefore, I wonder if all suppliers in the county need to be worried about whatever (Parsons and D’Agostino) come up with,” Trescot said.

Parsons said in a July 27 meeting he is not opposed to doing business with organizations with “very, very liberal” people, and cited the county’s continuing work with Clean Water Partners as an example. The environmental organization’s mission aligns with the county’s priorities, he said.

“In this case, it appears that (the YWCA) is not aligned with our goals anymore and has crossed over into political advocacy,” Parsons said.

In April and May, Parsons and D’Agostino ordered the removal of the ballot drop box that had been placed just inside the door of one of the county government building’s entrances and had been used for every election since November 2020. Echoing talking points circulated widely by Republican politicians in Pennsylvania and elsewhere, the two alleged that drop boxes are a threat to election security because voters could potentially violate a state law forbidding anyone from depositing ballots belonging to other people.

Representatives for a number of civic groups spoke at county commissioner meetings in the spring against removing the drop box. YWCA representatives noted their work with the Lancaster Votes campaign, a nonpartisan effort to boost voter registration and participation.

At a May 16 meeting, Hosey described his 2016 work as a judge of elections in which he said he helped people from any political affiliation cast their votes. He said the election systems in place “are pretty good systems, and I would encourage you to let them work.”

Drop boxes give people with physical disabilities, those who work on Election Day, minority groups and people who don’t regularly vote better access to the ballot, Hosey argued.

“Please break down these burdens to vote, make it more accessible,” Hosey asked the commissioners. “Because I'll tell you a secret: If you make voting more accessible you're going to get more Republican votes. In the southern end you're going to get more votes, you're going to do better, that's just how it is here. I know across the state you're using your Republican talking points to eliminate some of these voting boxes, but here in Lancaster, having more votes is going to be good for everyone.”

In addition to the criticism of the YWCA, Parsons and D’Agostino vowed to deny future county contracts with social service providers and nonprofit organizations that engage in “political advocacy.”

In an August column that appeared in LNP | LancasterOnline, Blake, the YWCA’s CEO, wrote that the organization’s mission is “to eliminate racism and empower women and promote peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all. It’s a mission that is apolitical, as well as universal. It’s a mission that centers our community’s most pressing needs. It’s also a mission that has supporters on all sides of the political spectrum and champions in elected offices at all levels throughout Lancaster County.”