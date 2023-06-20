Two Lancaster County commissioners vowed last year to stop doing business with what they described as liberal nonprofit organizations that wade into political activities.

That promise has not really come up since, but the board of commissioners is scheduled to vote today (Wednesday) to hire a new organization to manage a court-mandated program that teaches parenting skills.

The Parent Empowerment program, run through the county’s Children and Youth Services Agency, has been managed by YWCA Lancaster since at least 2019. But starting later this year, Bethanna of Bucks County will take over.

On Tuesday, YWCA Executive Director Stacie Blake said she was surprised by the news, saying she only learned that the contract was going to another organization last week.

“I have just never encountered a situation like this. I really have valued and appreciated our relationship with county staff and the partnership on this program, and this is just a very surprising turn of events,” Blake said on Tuesday. “I do have some questions of fairness.”

Blake said the YWCA Lancaster last week agreed to extend its contract with the county by three months.

Crystal Natan, executive director of the Children and Youth Services Agency, sent a June 5 letter to Blake requesting the extension.

“The current [sic] process has become more drawn out than anticipated,” Natan wrote. “For this reason, we would like to extend the current agreements” through September.

At the Tuesday commissioners’ meeting, Natan said the three-month extension gives Bethanna time it needs to hire staff needed for the program before being able to offer services. Bethanna’s contract would begin July 1; the nonprofit is known primarily for handling adoptions and foster care. It already contracts with the county on foster care services and has an office in Lancaster city.

Out to bid

On Tuesday, Natan said the county’s purchasing and legal departments recommended CYA put the contract out to bid this year because the agency was broadening the program to offer more services.

Linda Schreiner, director of the purchasing department, said a five-member evaluation group reviewed the three bids submitted to the county and rated Bethanna higher on “technical merit.” Bethanna’s proposal emphasized its “evidence-based” format for the program, and its ability to work with both non-English speakers and “transient-type” families, according to Schreiner.

“The evaluation committee felt very confident in their ability to broaden services,” Schreiner said.

The county’s request for bids put a limit on the size of the contract the county was willing to pay. Bidders could not ask for more than $454,000, according to the bid request. Bethanna’s winning submission is $38,000 more than that ceiling.

YWCA Lancaster’s contract was slightly less than the bid ceiling, at $449,000, Blake said.

Political factor

Last year, Commissioner Josh Parsons called the YWCA Lancaster a liberal organization that inappropriately engaged in political activities.

Parsons first took exception to a YWCA employee who spoke at an April 2022 public meeting against the commissioners’ decision to remove a drop box for mail-in ballots.

“They sent someone to one of our meetings during a debate about the dropbox to oppose election security, and you know that's way, way out of the lane of the YWCA,” Parsons said at a July 2022 meeting. “And until they decide to come back to being a nonprofit organization, I'm not going to support continuing to work with them.”

Parsons voted against renewing the YWCA’s contract last year. Commissioner Ray D’Agostino, also a Republican, admonished the organization but voted in favor of renewing the contract because the county did not have a replacement at the time.

When asked for comment, Parsons said in a text that the bidding process was handled by the purchasing department normally.

“I have not been involved with it. Any issues we have with a (request for bids), or anyone else has, are generally made at the time it is presented so that it is a transparent, public process,” he wrote.

D'Agostino said Tuesday that staff would provide more information on the contract Wednesday.

Editor's note: This story was updated Tuesday, June 20 at 6:18 p.m.