YWCA Lancaster will kick off its 21 Day Racial Equity and Social Justice Challenge on Monday.

The program aims to help participants discover how racial inequity and social injustice affects the community, how to connect with others, and identify ways to dismantle racism and other forms of discrimination, the organization states in a press release.

Participants will receive daily emails with up to four curated activities. “Lunch and Learn” Zoom sessions to review each week’s challenges will be held from noon to 1 p.m. every Friday from May 28 to June 18.

“Over the past year we have deeply engaged with so many community members on the topic of racial justice with our trainings; online programs and with our own staff,” YWCA Lancaster CEO Stacie Blake said in the press release. “The conversations often show how just how much more we all have to learn. At YWCA Lancaster we are committed to learning and growing on these topics and are thrilled to bring this opportunity to the county and hope everyone will join us.”

For more information, call 717-393-1735.