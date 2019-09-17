The YWCA Lancaster announced Tuesday that Stacie Blake has been appointed CEO. She began work earlier this month.
Blake, 57, has more than 15 years of senior management experience, the nonprofit said, most recently as director of government and community relations with the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants, a nonprofit based in the Washington, D.C., area.
She holds a bachelor’s degree and a master’s in public administration, both from the University of Vermont.
Blake, who has relocated to Lancaster, told LNP she’s excited to take on the role because of her own deep passion for YWCA Lancaster’s mission, summarized by the organization as “eliminating racism, empowering women, and promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all.”
She said it’s too early to outline possible plans or initiatives, as she’s still getting to know the organization and the city: “I’m in deep learning mode.”
In a statement, board chair Susan Peipher said Blake “brings significant experience and expertise that is directly relevant to our mission. She has the commitment and drive to take our agency to the next level of impact and community engagement.”
Blake succeeds Michelle McCall, who stepped down April 30.
YWCA Lancaster’s services include an emergency shelter, sexual assault counseling, child development services, parent education, assault prevention programs and social justice advocacy.