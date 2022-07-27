Funding for a YWCA Lancaster program designed to reduce child separations in some family court cases won approval from the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners on Wednesday despite continued criticism from two Republican commissioners that the 133-year-old nonprofit has become too political.

The board voted 2-1 to approve a set of one-year contracts with 14 outside agencies for various social services managed by the Lancaster County Children and Youth Service Agency. Republican County Commissioner Josh Parsons voted against the measure, specifically saying he objected to funding the YWCA’s Parent Empowerment program.

Parsons said he is not against working with people who are “very, very liberal,” specifically mentioning the staff at the Clean Water Partners, so long as the mission of the nonprofit is in line with the county’s.

“In this case, it appears that (the YWCA) is not aligned with our goals anymore and has crossed over into political advocacy,” Parsons said. On Tuesday, Parsons cited a YWCA employee’s appearance at an April commissioners’ meeting to voice opposition to a decision to remove the county’s dropbox for mail-in ballots.

After the meeting on Wednesday, a YWCA Lancaster spokesperson said in an emailed statement that the organization appreciated the board’s approval of the parent empowerment program. It also noted the organization’s mission hasn’t changed since the 1970s.

“It remains ‘to eliminate racism, empower women and promote justice, freedom and dignity for all,’” wrote Aaron Spangler, the YWCA spokesperson.

The $366,000 county contract is paid for mostly with pass-through money from the state and federal governments, county officials said. Sixteen percent of the contract is funded directly by the county. County officials reported Tuesday the parent program serves about 40 to 50 families a year. Spangler said the program has served more than 70 families already this year.

Republican Commissioner Ray D’Agostino said he agreed with Parsons’ assessment of the YWCA as wading too far into politics, but he said he would vote to approve the contracts so no families are uprooted or adversely affected.

Despite his yes vote on Wednesday, D’Agostino said, “I won’t vote for, going forward, organizations that get involved in politics.”

Democratic Commissioner John Trescot said it shouldn’t matter what political advocacy nonprofits do when they are contracted to provide services to the county.

“I don't evaluate whether they are conservative or liberal because that's not important,” Trescot said. “It’s important what service they're providing and is that service done well? From everything I can tell, that service has been provided well by the YWCA and has been for some years.”

Parsons also raised questions about a YWCA-managed initiative from 2020 called Lancaster Votes, saying the campaign, which is backed by a coalition of local organizations, once included the Lancaster County Democratic Committee and the progressive group Lancaster Stands Up.

Internet archives show that those groups were listed on the Lancaster Votes website. Other partners in the voter registration drive in 2020 included the Lancaster Public Library, Lancaster Chamber, Lancaster City Housing Authority, United Way of Lancaster County, Tabor Community Services, and the NAACP Lancaster Branch.

Spangler said the Lancaster Votes regrouped earlier this year and decided in April to remove Lancaster Stands Up and the Lancaster County Democratic Committee.

“In an abundance of caution, related to our bipartisan efforts, the two entities…were removed in April from the website to ensure there was no confusion or feeling of influence,” Spangler said