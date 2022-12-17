Over the last two years, the YWCA of Lancaster has piloted a program uniting the past and present called the Black Artist Waystation.

The program aims to honor Lancaster's past as a Waystation on the Underground Railroad, while highlighting the Black artists of today with grants of $2,500 each towards artistic endeavors.

Applications for the program are currently up through Saturday, Dec. 31, on the YWCA website. Former Black Artist Waystation recipients include Starleisha Gingrich, Keisha Finnie and dozens of others.

In previous years, additional local artists served as "Conductors" on the project to assist the recipients, but those artists have not yet been named.

To apply, visit ywcalancaster.com