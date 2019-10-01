Hershey and Yuengling. It doesn't get much more Pennsylvania than those two.

And now they're joining forces to make a limited edition beer.

The Pottsville-based brewery, dubbed America's Oldest, is releasing Yuengling Hershey's Chocolate Porter this fall.

It will only be available on tap in 13 states, plus Washington D.C., from mid-October through February. There won't be cans or bottles.

Once released, the locations of the porter will be available on the "find our beer" feature on Yuengling's website.

Yuengling is pairing Hershey's chocolate with its 200-year-old porter to make ..."a deliciously unique and smooth porter with hints of roasted malts and a rich chocolate finish," according to its website.

It will clock in at 4.7% ABV.

Let's face it, this collaboration makes more sense than a rollercoaster at Hersheypark.