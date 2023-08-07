The 17-year-old male shot and killed early Sunday morning by Lancaster city police officers was armed with a ghost gun, the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office said Monday.

Ghost guns are firearms that do not have serial numbers and can be assembled from kits ordered online.

In an update Monday afternoon, District Attorney Heather Adams’ office said when police arrived to a report of a burglary in progress, Darron Shaw pointed a semi-automatic handgun equipped with an extended clip at officers, who then shot him. Other officers who arrived administered first-aid and Shaw later died at Lancaster General Hospital.

“The sequence of events can be seen on body-worn cameras of police and security cameras at the residence. The body-worn cameras captured the suspect pointing his gun toward responding officers,” the DA’s office said in its update.

LNP|LancasterOnline filed a request with the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office Monday for police officer body camera footage.

The DA’s office said additional information will be released pending the investigation and when an announcement is made regarding its outcome.

The burglary was reported on the first block of West New Street just after midnight. That’s between North Prince and North Queen streets a short distance from Clipper Magazine Stadium.

Shaw’s mother, Andera Coffield, said she was shocked at the police account that Shaw was trying to burglarize someone’s home.

She said she doubts it was a burglary because she said the police told her video from the scene does not show him leaving the residence with stolen property. She did not clarify whether she was referring to video from a body camera or security camera.

Pennsylvania law defines burglary as entering a property with the intent of committing a crime; theft is not a required element.

Coffield said the family moved from Philadelphia to Lancaster 10 years ago. She described her son as an "outgoing, active" McCaskey East High School student.

“My son is a great kid, a lovable kid, outgoing, active. He likes music. He wanted to be an entrepreneur and rap,” Coffield said.

School District of Lancaster Superintendent Keith Miles said Shaw was a rising sophomore and said support would be available to students who need it. He also asked people to keep Shaw’s family and friends in their thoughts and prayers.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

The last time a Lancaster police officer fatally shot anyone was on Sept. 13, 2020, when an officer shot Ricardo Muñoz, 27, outside his Laurel Street home. The officer fired after Muñoz charged him with a knife.

That shooting was captured on the officer’s body camera, which police made public less than 12 hours after the shooting. Adams later determined the shooting was justified and a police department investigation found the officer followed department policies and training.