A 37-year-old Manheim Township man, who is an EMT for youth sporting events, asked two juvenile boys for photos of their feet and paid money for worn socks, according to Manheim Township police.
Christopher Lee Minnier, of Glen Moore Circle, works for Game Time EMS, which which provides "professional, compassionate and respectful on site emergency medical care specializing in youth sporting events and charity events," according to its Facebook page.
Minnier is accused of asking two underage boys, via apps like Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat, for photos of their bare feet between Sep. 9 and Oct. 2, according to an affidavit of probable cause.
The two boys met with Minnier at Neffsville Park, on Petersburg Road, where Minnier paid them each $50 for a pair of worn socks for "the purpose of sexual gratifications," the affidavit said.
Police said that he met the boys while he was serving as an EMT at Manheim Township Youth Football games.
Minnier also messaged a third minor, requesting photos of the boy "below the shoulders and above the knees," and offered to pay $100 for a pair of dirty socks, according to the affidavit. The boy never sent photos or met with Minnier, police said.
On Oct. 2, the third boy started sending Snapchat messages to Minnier, saying, "he knew what he was doing and wanted $500 or else he would tell the police and Minnier's employer that he was speaking to underage children," the affidavit said. Minnier later paid the boy $500 via PayPal.
The boy messaged Minnier again, requesting $2,000, or he would go to the "media, employer and police." Minnier refused and reported the incident to police, saying he was being harassed, according to the affidavit.
Police extracted messages from Minnier's phone, showing that the first boy told him he was 15 years old, to which Minnier said he would need permission from his parents, the affidavit said. He also said the same thing to the second boy.
On Oct. 1, Minnier sent a Snapchat message to the first two boys and said, "You guys need to stop telling everyone about the feet thing. Seriously now you got the girls asking about it. It's not funny and I could get in trouble," according to the affidavit.
Minnier is charged with three misdemeanor counts of corruption of minors and has a preliminary hearing set for Dec. 27.
A call to to a number listed for Minnier was not returned and no attorney was listed for him.