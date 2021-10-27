A man who coaches youth football pointed a gun at four people, two of them children, following a game in Marietta, according to Susquehanna Regional police.

Damien Omar Seals, 32, of Columbia, was charged with a felony firearms violation, simple assault, four counts of recklessly endangering another person, harassment and a summary traffic violation.

Seals pulled up alongside a vehicle at East Market Street and River Road and pointed a handgun at it just after 5 p.m. on Oct. 17, according to an affidavit of probable cause. Seals, who police said is a youth football coach, had been in an argument with one of the adults inside the vehicle after a game at War Memorial Park at 340 East Walnut Street, about half a mile away from where the incident took place.

The argument happened in the park’s the parking lot, where both Seals and the other adult where parked close to one another. Seals, who does not have a license to carry a firearm, left the park at the same time as the other vehicle, tailgating them until they reached the intersection where he pulled out the gun.

Four people, including two children, were inside the vehicle when Seals brought out the gun, police said.

Seals, who had a child inside his vehicle as well, then drove away south along River Road. Police were called to the scene at 6:16 p.m.

Pete Anger, vice president of the Donegal Braves youth football program that plays at the park, said he was aware of Sunday’s incident and stated Seals was coaching an opposing team. A calendar on the Braves’ website shows three of their squads played teams from Columbia on Sunday afternoon.

It is not clear in what capacity Seals serves as a coach, or what specific team he coaches.

It is not clear if Seals has been arrested. Attempts to reach Susquehanna Regional police for clarification were not immediately successful.

Seals previously pleaded guilty to false identification to a law enforcement officer in 2009 in York County and in 2010 in Lancaster County, court records show.