Continuing a 42-year tradition, officials at the Lancaster County Conservation District plan to soon welcome local teens for five days of outdoors-related education.

But this year, teens attending the five-day Youth Conservation School must forego the program’s traditional in-person camping experience due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead, organizers with the conservation district and the Federated Sportsmen of Lancaster plan to take the event online, offering virtual programming that will run from 9 to 11 a.m. July 20 through 24.

Students 14 to 16 years old can register for the online school, which is set up to offer lessons about wilderness survival, edible plants, wildlife management, shooting sports, fishing and stream restoration, among other topics.

Classes are free, but registration is required. Registration information can be found at lancasterconservation.org/education/youth-conservation-school/. Lancaster County Conservation District officials also can be reached at 717-299-5361, extension 5.

The registration deadline is July 6.

“Youth participants may miss the in-person camaraderie and camping each night ... but they will still have access to excellent educational experiences through virtual field trips and livestreamed activities and instruction,” conservation district officials said.

