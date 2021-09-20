The Pennsylvania Department of Health’s school mask order remains a contentious topic at school board meetings across Lancaster County.

While crowds have diminished slightly, school boards on Monday were met with many parents who have made it abundantly clear that they’re not backing down from the fight over masks in schools.

Some parents, on the other hand, expressed gratitude for the state’s order requiring individuals to wear a mask when inside a school building, as COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to climb.

“You’re stuck between (Gov.) Tom Wolf and us,” Steve Wolpert told the Penn Manor school board Tuesday night.

Wolpert was one of dozens of public commenters and about 100 people in attendance in the Penn Manor High School auditorium. The vast majority of residents in attendance were not wearing masks. A post on Penn Manor’s website outlining meeting protocols stated the school board could adjourn the meeting if residents refused to mask up, but the meeting went on without any warning to the unmasked.

Wolpert, like several others, spoke over the maximum time allowed for public comment after the school board voted 8-1 in favor of limiting each comment to three minutes.

As the alarm blared from the speakers, telling Wolpert his time was up, the audience yelled angrily to turn it off. Wolpert, with the crowd egging him on, refused to leave the podium until the school board answered his questions about the mask mandate.

In an awkward exchange, school board President Herk Rintz asked to move on to the next speaker, but Wolpert didn’t budge. “We want to hear your answers!” someone shouted from the crowd. Wolpert eventually went back to his seat — but not before declaring that he’s running for school board in 2023, prompting uproarious applause.

A few high school students also spoke against the mask requirement. Silas Douglas said masks are distracting and make it hard to breathe. He said people are in fear of the “brainwashing media” and called COVID-19 “the common cold.”

He pointed his left index finger to the ceiling and said, “I have a natural immune system that God gave me,” adding that if God wants him to get sick, masked or not, then so be it.

Beth Appel, one of a select few to speak in favor of the mask mandate, said her seventh-grade child is vaccinated, but she still feared for her child’s safety. It’s upsetting, she said, that people seem to value their own personal freedoms over protecting others by wearing a mask.

“No one likes to wear a mask. No one enjoys it,” she said. “But I think there are very good scientific reasons for doing it to protect everyone’s health.”

‘Best interest of everyone’

About 100 residents packed into the Eastern Lancaster County school board meeting.

Pro-mask parents expressed concern about the school board’s stance that parents don’t need to seek a medical exemption in order to send their children to school unmasked.

“I do not think that just anyone who doesn’t want to wear a mask should be allowed to do that, because it isn’t in the best interest of everyone,” Sabrina Good said.

Another spoke of the district’s rising COVID-19 numbers.

“We lead the county by a staggering margin in the number of cases in county school districts,” Peter French said. “I want to know how this has been allowed to happen, and what we are doing to bring this under control.”

About 40 residents attended the Solanco school board meeting, and about 10 offered public comment.

Kristin Gorgo said last year, when masks were required the entire year, was “horrible” for her kids.

“They have been going to school without masks and I have not seen them this happy or excited in nearly two years,” she said. “I didn’t realize the depth of just how bad it was.”

There was no school board action related to masks at any of the aforementioned meetings as of press time.

— Correspondents Kyle Kutz and Kylie Stoltzfus contributed to this story.